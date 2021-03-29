NY Attorney General Announces Conviction of Long Island Towing and Repair Facility for Tax Evasion

Businesses underreported sales by more than $8 million over 10 year period.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt announced March 26 the guilty pleas of two Long Island auto repair shops and their owner for tax evasion. Broadway Towing, Inc. and Broadway Auto & Towing, Inc. pleaded guilty to Criminal Tax Fraud for underreporting more than $8 million in taxable sales over a 10-year period.

The owner of both shops, Luis Crespo, 53 of Freeport, N.Y., additionally pleaded guilty to Petit Larceny. As part of their pleas, the defendants agreed