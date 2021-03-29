CollisionWeek

NASTF to Launch Assisted Immobilizer Reprogramming Service

During the week of April 5, the National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) will be launching the new Assisted Immobilizer Reprogramming (AIR) service.

NASTFEvery so often, a repair facility may need to replace or reprogram a module that involves the vehicle’s security systems. Until now the only way to do that was with a NASTF Vehicle Security Credential or with a tool of questionable origins and all too often, cyber security risks.

To facilitate automaker approved methods for completion of these repairs, NASTF and automakers have created the Assisted Immobilizer Reprogramming Service. This service allows a background checked employee at

