Chubb Responds to Hartford Rejection of Acquisition Offer

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today issued a statement in response to the recent statement from the board of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) rejecting Chubb’s acquisition offer for the insurer.

According to Chubb, “As demonstrated ‎by our industry-leading returns and underwriting performance, we have created an unsurpassed franchise in the insurance industry and its most dynamic markets. We continue to have great confidence in our ability to capitalize on favorable commercial insurance market conditions. Our organization is totally focused, and we remain firmly committed to delivering significant value for our shareholders.”

“Although we were disappointed that The Hartford chose