CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Chubb Responds to Hartford Rejection of Acquisition Offer

Chubb Responds to Hartford Rejection of Acquisition Offer

By Leave a Comment

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today issued a statement in response to the recent statement from the board of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) rejecting Chubb’s acquisition offer for the insurer.

Chubb The HartfordAccording to Chubb, “As demonstrated ‎by our industry-leading returns and underwriting performance, we have created an unsurpassed franchise in the insurance industry and its most dynamic markets. We continue to have great confidence in our ability to capitalize on favorable commercial insurance market conditions. Our organization is totally focused, and we remain firmly committed to delivering significant value for our shareholders.”

“Although we were disappointed that The Hartford chose

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey