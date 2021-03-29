AASP/NJ Looks Forward to Northeast Trade Show

Collision repair industry invited to participate in September 10-12 event.
The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is looking forward to the return of its flagship event this fall. According to the association, the 2021 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, originally scheduled for March 19-21 and now set for September 10-12, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J., is on track to be the first regional automotive services show to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago.
“We are very excited and anxious to get the show back up and running,” says
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.