IIHS Announces 2021 Board

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that Dan Clapp, executive vice president of Shelter Insurance, will remain at the helm its Board of Directors for 2021 as planned. Clapp, executive vice president at Shelter, took over as chair in July, following six months as chair-elect.

“Even as the world’s focus shifted to a different type of threat over the past year, the loss of life due to motor vehicle crashes has not abated,” Clapp says.