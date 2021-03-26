CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CalPro ADAS Solutions Launches ADAS IdentiScan

CalPro ADAS Solutions Launches ADAS IdentiScan

By Leave a Comment

CalPro ADAS Solutions announced the launch of its new ADAS IdentiScan product. The  solution delivers detailed information and guidance to collision repair facilities so they can manage the estimation and repair process by identifying the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and required calibrations.

ADAS IdentiScan “ADAS IdentiScan simply provides the right information, to the right person at the right time” says Todd Balan, CEO at CalPro ADAS Solutions. “Customers want to know they are doing business with a reputable shop. Our solution creates upfront credibility with both customers and insurers by delivering the best possible estimate that identifies calibrations as early in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey