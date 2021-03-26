CalPro ADAS Solutions Launches ADAS IdentiScan

CalPro ADAS Solutions announced the launch of its new ADAS IdentiScan product. The solution delivers detailed information and guidance to collision repair facilities so they can manage the estimation and repair process by identifying the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and required calibrations.

“ADAS IdentiScan simply provides the right information, to the right person at the right time” says Todd Balan, CEO at CalPro ADAS Solutions. “Customers want to know they are doing business with a reputable shop. Our solution creates upfront credibility with both customers and insurers by delivering the best possible estimate that identifies calibrations as early in