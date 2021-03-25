Snapsheet Secures $30 Million in Series E2 Financing

Snapsheet announced it has raised $30 million in Series E2 financing. Ping An Global Voyager Fund and Pivot Investment Partners led the round. Existing investors include Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, Intact Ventures, Tola Capital, Commerce Ventures, among others. The new funds will be used to accelerate growth and add new functionality to Snapsheet’s cloud native end-to-end claims management platform. Global Voyager’s Chief Investment Officer, Donald Lacey, will join Snapsheet’s board of directors. This funding brings Snapsheet’s total raised to date to more than $100 million.

Snapsheet’s claims solutions are designed with flexibility in mind and enable claims organizations of all sizes