Right to Repair Legislation Introduced in Australia

Bill follows years long effort to establish framework to assure access for independent auto repair facilities and training organizations.

Legislation was introduced March 24 in the Australian Parliament to require vehicle manufacturer and other affiliated data providers to make repair information supplied to dealer repair facilities available to independent repairers and training groups.

The proposed legislation, the Motor Vehicle Service and Repair Information Sharing Scheme, was introduced by Assistant Treasurer, Minister for Housing, Minister for Homelessness, Social and Community Housing, the Honorable Michael Sukkar MP based upon the draft shared by the Australia Treasury Department in December 2020.