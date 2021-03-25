Mario Dimovski Named First IBIS Ambassador

Following the International Bodyshop Industry Symposium’s (IBIS) confirmation of its 2021 and 2022 events calendar, an integrated initiative is being launched known as the IBIS Ambassadors program.

IBIS Ambassadors will bring their personal know how together with global industry subject matter experts to develop a network of thought leaders. These individuals will provide unique and innovative content synonymous with the IBIS brand, which will continue to be at the heart of improving the worldwide collision repair sector.

IBIS is delighted to announce that its first IBIS Ambassador is Mario Dimovski, Managing Director of Plastfix and CEO of Tradiebot.

Mario started as a 16‐year‐old plastic repair apprentice and has evolved into one of the most active trailblazers on topics such as sustainability, 3D printing and immersive technology and virtual reality as used in skill‐based training.

Over the past six years, Mario has been invited to speak or be a panelist at many leading global conferences. As such, he has become one of the most recognizable faces in the collision repair space.

“I am honored by my appointment and look forward to working with the IBIS team and other IBIS Ambassadors. We work in a great industry and I feel blessed to have the opportunity to take part in so many exciting projects with other passionate people making a difference for generations to come,” said Dimovski. “IBIS Ambassadors is a great initiative which brings together like‐minded people to help IBIS become an even stronger voice for the ever‐evolving global collision industry.”

IBIS plans to announce further IBIS Ambassadors soon. Further communications on the theme, content and speakers for each digital and physical IBIS conference will appear on the IBIS Worldwide website and social media feeds over the coming weeks and months.

Information and registration for IBIS conferences in 2021 or 2022 are available online. or contact Emily Miles at emily@ibisworldwide.com

