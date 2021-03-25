AutoClaims Direct Join Guidewire PartnerConnect Program

AutoClaims Direct, Inc. (ACD), the auto claims technology and services company to the property and casualty industry, and Guidewire Software, Inc., announced that ACD has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

Since 2003, ACD has been committed to ending the fragmented auto claims process by delivering a unified, end-to-end solution for insurers to manage their auto claims workflow. ACD’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire ClaimCenter users to integrate to its CLARITY platform, a flexible and configurable solution to help auto insurers virtually manage their claims workflows.

“At ACD, the team is focused on driving client success by