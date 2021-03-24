KPA and Automotive Lift Institute Renew Compliance Training Initiative

KPA and the Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) announced their continued compliance training partnership. To help protect auto service technicians at car dealerships, ALI’s Lifting It Right online lift safety training course remains conveniently housed and facilitated within KPA’s Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) software platform, Vera Suite.

“The national safety standard for lift operation, inspection and maintenance mandates that lift operators receive proper training on how to use their lifts. Safety officials across the U.S. and Canada are looking for evidence of lift safety training compliance,” says R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president. “ALI’s partnership with KPA ensures that technicians across