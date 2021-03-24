CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Boyd Group Reports 2020 Sales Down 8.5% on Pandemic Impact

Boyd Group Reports 2020 Sales Down 8.5% on Pandemic Impact

By Leave a Comment

Same store sales were down 15.6%, worse in Canada due to slower reopening.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD.TO) today reported its 2020 sales decreased by 8.5% to CA$2.1 billion ($1.66 billion) from CA$2.3 billion ($1.81 billion) in 2019. According to the company, same-store sales decreased by 15.6%, with Canada having a greater negative impact due to the slower economic reopening and more significant restrictions in place compared to the U.S.

Boyd 2020 Earnings Table

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 8.2% to CA$293.6 million (233.83 million), including the benefit of CA$16.9 million ($13.46 million) of Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey