Boyd Group Reports 2020 Sales Down 8.5% on Pandemic Impact

Same store sales were down 15.6%, worse in Canada due to slower reopening.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD.TO) today reported its 2020 sales decreased by 8.5% to CA$2.1 billion ($1.66 billion) from CA$2.3 billion ($1.81 billion) in 2019. According to the company, same-store sales decreased by 15.6%, with Canada having a greater negative impact due to the slower economic reopening and more significant restrictions in place compared to the U.S.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 8.2% to CA$293.6 million (233.83 million), including the benefit of CA$16.9 million ($13.46 million) of Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy