asTech Acquires Red EU and Red Autocentres

Repairify, Inc., the parent of asTech announced today the acquisition of UK-based Red (EU) Limited and Red Autocentres. Red (EU) Limited is a distributor of aftermarket electronic devices designed to run diagnostic tests and calibration services on automotive electrical systems, specifically advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Red Autocentres is a provider of automotive diagnostics, calibration and programming services for the collision and mechanical markets.

The combined companies will operate as Red EU and represent the eleventh add-on acquisition for asTech. Repairify, Inc. is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC and the acquisition is Kinderhook’s 105th automotive-related transaction.

