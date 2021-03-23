IAA Relocates Fort Myers Branch

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced the relocation of its Fort Myers, Florida branch. One of 11 IAA branch facilities in the state, the new location includes increased capacity and innovation to support the large Florida market, an area which typically experiences frequent catastrophic weather events.

“We continuously strive to make improvements that provide the best possible experience for our customers,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “State-of-the-art facilities such as those at the new Fort Myers location are crucial to managing our high volume of vehicles flowing through the Florida market as well as strengthening our leading catastrophe response.”