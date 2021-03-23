CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / The Hartford Board Rejects Chubb Acquisition Proposal

The Hartford Board Rejects Chubb Acquisition Proposal

By Leave a Comment

The Hartford (NYSE:HIG) today announced that its board of directors, after consultation with its financial and legal advisors, has unanimously rejected Chubb Limited’s March 11, unsolicited proposal to acquire The Hartford and determined that entering into discussions regarding a strategic transaction would not be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. The board reaffirmed its commitment and resolve in the continued execution of The Hartford’s strategic business plan.

Chubb The HartfordLast week, both companies confirmed the Chubb offer of $65 per share of The Hartford.

The Hartford was the 22nd largest private passenger automobile insurer in the U.S. with

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey