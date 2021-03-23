Collision Repair Industry Production Down in December Compared to November

Resurgence in pandemic in December impacts hours worked. Employment improvements slowed in the fourth quarter with December production employees below October levels.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the final December employment, hours worked and wages shows a decline compared to November on a month-over-month basis and on a year-over-year basis.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in December was down over 6% compared to December 2019.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by the total number