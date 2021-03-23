CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Collision Repair Education Foundation Partners with Author to Support Female Students

Collision Repair Education Foundation Partners with Author to Support Female Students

By Leave a Comment

In recognition of Women’s History Month, author Rachael Alfonso has partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to raise funds in support of female collision repair students. When industry supporters purchase a copy of Alfonso’s new book, “What Cars Say,” through the dedicated link, 15% of the sale will be donated to a fund for future female technicians.

Rachael Alfonso

The proceeds will support female collision students during the 2021-2022 school year. Funds raised will be applied towards scholarships, purchasing student uniforms, female spray suits, tools, and equipment for young women studying collision repair.

“This is a great book for

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey