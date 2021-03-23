Collision Repair Education Foundation Partners with Author to Support Female Students

In recognition of Women’s History Month, author Rachael Alfonso has partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to raise funds in support of female collision repair students. When industry supporters purchase a copy of Alfonso’s new book, “What Cars Say,” through the dedicated link, 15% of the sale will be donated to a fund for future female technicians.

The proceeds will support female collision students during the 2021-2022 school year. Funds raised will be applied towards scholarships, purchasing student uniforms, female spray suits, tools, and equipment for young women studying collision repair.

“This is a great book for