CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ Members Learn Department of Insurance Do’s and Dont’s

AASP/NJ Members Learn Department of Insurance Do’s and Dont’s

By Leave a Comment

Members of the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recently gathered for “Understanding the Role of the Division of Insurance,” an association-hosted virtual event that welcomed industry attorney Patrick J. McGuire, Esq. for a discussion on the do’s and don’ts of successfully submitting complaints and inquiries to the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance (NJDOBI).

AASP/NJAs explained during the presentation, there are three avenues one can take to help improve the industry: Legislation, litigation and education. McGuire stressed the latter as the key approach.

“In my philosophy, education is the cheapest and most effective way in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey