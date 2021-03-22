One in Eight Drivers Uninsured in the U.S.

Insurance Research Council reports uninsured rate varies from a low of 3% in New Jersey to a high of 29% in Mississippi.

One in eight drivers on the road in 2019 was driving without insurance, according to a new report from the Insurance Research Council (IRC). In 2019, the estimated countrywide uninsured motorist rate was 12.6 percent.

Uninsured motorist rates varied substantially across states, ranging from 3.1 percent in New Jersey to 29.4 percent in Mississippi. Although the countrywide uninsured motorist rate increased only 1.2 percentage points from 2015-2019, several states experienced more significant increases, including Washington (6.9 percentage points),