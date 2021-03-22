Massachusetts Towing Company Owner Sentenced for Tax Fraud and Evading Cash Transaction Reporting

The owner of a Revere, Mass. towing company was sentenced on charges of engaging in an under-the-table payroll fraud scheme that defrauded the government of more than $3.3 million.

Gennaro Angiulo, 49, of Nahant and Saugus, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock to 42 months of probation with 18 months of home confinement and ordered to pay restitution of $1,769,486 and forfeiture of $430,000. Judge Woodlock also ordered that Angiulo complete 40 hours of community service per week during his term of home confinement and not be involved in running his business, GJ Towing, during