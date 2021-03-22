CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in Atlanta

Classic Collision, LLC announced it acquired Bentley’s Collision Center in the Atlanta, Ga. market. Classic Collision now has 31 Georgia locations and operates 66 centers total in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and California.

Classic Collision Inc. logoBentley’s Collision Center is a family owned and operated Certified Body Shop that has been in business for over 41 years.

“Bentley’s has a deep relationship in the Walton county community and we look forward to serving the community under the Classic name,” said Alan Bentley, former Owner of Bentley’s Collision Center.

“We are pleased to welcome the entire Bentley’s team to the Classic Collision Family.

