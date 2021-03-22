ASE and I-CAR Continue Collaboration to Support Collision Repair Training and Education

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) continue their collaboration and commitment to collision repair knowledge and skill excellence. The goal of this joint effort is to align education, training and certification requirements between the organizations in an effort to make it easier for Career Technical Schools to both utilize I-CAR curriculum programming and achieve ASE-Accreditation program requirements.

On the education side, I-CAR’s Professional Development Program – Education Edition (PDP-EE) ProLevel 1 curriculum is used by the majority of collision repair training programs at the high school and community college