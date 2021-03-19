Third Quarter 2020 Collision Repair Employment Down 9.6% Versus 2019

Just three states reported growth in employment in third quarter compared to previous year. Average weekly wage up less than one percent.

An analysis of U.S. auto body repair facilities, employment and wages by state illustrates the dramatic impact of the pandemic on collision repair employment and the total wages paid to employees. Average weekly wages, however, were up slightly, at 0.8% above 2019.

In September 2020, total collision repair employment stood at 222,092 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The September result represents a decline of 23,644 employees or 9.6% below September 2019.

On a state basis, the