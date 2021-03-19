CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / SPAC Merger Talks Involving Solera Holdings Reportedly Halted

SPAC Merger Talks Involving Solera Holdings Reportedly Halted

By Leave a Comment

Bloomberg yesterday reported that merger talks have halted between the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) and Vista Equity Partners to merge with three of Vista’s automotive software portfolio companies, including Solera Holdings.

SoleraAccording to Bloomberg, the talks involved a potential $15 billion transaction that would have merged Solera Holdings, Inc., DealerSocket Inc and Omnitracs, three of Vista Equity Partner’s portfolio companies with APSG taking them public.

SPACs are a type of blank check company created to pool funds in order to finance a merger acquisition. They have become popular as a means to transition

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey