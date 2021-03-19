SPAC Merger Talks Involving Solera Holdings Reportedly Halted

Bloomberg yesterday reported that merger talks have halted between the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) and Vista Equity Partners to merge with three of Vista’s automotive software portfolio companies, including Solera Holdings.

According to Bloomberg, the talks involved a potential $15 billion transaction that would have merged Solera Holdings, Inc., DealerSocket Inc and Omnitracs, three of Vista Equity Partner’s portfolio companies with APSG taking them public.

SPACs are a type of blank check company created to pool funds in order to finance a merger acquisition. They have become popular as a means to transition