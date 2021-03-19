Registration Open for WIN Virtual Annual Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened registration for its 2021 Annual Conference. The conference will take place virtually on May 4-5. Programming begins at 10 a.m. each day and will conclude between 3 and 4 p.m. (EDT). The first 150 conference registrants will receive a ‘WIN Swag’ gift box.

More information and registration for the WIN Annual Conference is available online.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to bring the WIN conference directly to our members across the U.S. & Canada,” says Kim Frasher, 2021 Conference Committee Co-Chair. “We have two days of great speakers, WIN experiences, celebrations and exciting