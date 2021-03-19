Chubb Limited Proposes to Acquire The Hartford

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and The Hanover (NYSE:HIG) confirmed that Chubb made an unsolicited offer to acquire the company. The Hanover was the 22nd largest private passenger automobile insurer in the U.S. with over $1.2 billion premiums written in 2019 and the 12th largest commercial auto insurer with over $775 million in premiums written. Chubb is the ninth largest commercial auto insurer with over $966 million in premiums written in 2019.
According to a Chubb press release, “On March 11, Chubb Limited presented The Hartford with a proposal for a combination of our two companies that we believe would
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.