CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP-MN Announces May 20 In-Person Annual Meeting

AASP-MN Announces May 20 In-Person Annual Meeting

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced that, with the recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions, its Annual Meeting and Leadership Conference will take place as an in-person event. The conference will be held Thursday, May 20, at Nicollet Island Pavilion in Minneapolis, Minn. “Celebrating Resilience,” is this year’s theme.

AASP-MN 2019 logoAlthough the event might look a little different, “Celebrating Resilience” will offer a line-up of top-notch programming tailor made for auto service and collision repair shop owners and managers.  The general session keynote events, roundtable discussions and vendor showcase will be in-person with all recommended safety protocols in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey