Registration Open for Auto Care Association’s Auto Care Connect Unified Virtual Event

The Auto Care Association announced the opening of registration for a new event experience, Auto Care Connect, which will serve as a unique annual event for association members spanning the full spectrum of the auto care industry. Auto Care Connect, set to take place during the month of May, will bring together 10 of the Auto Care Association’s premier events for a virtual experience that delivers more for attendees and their businesses.

This inaugural event will be comprised of the association’s Spring Leadership Days, ACPN Knowledge Exchange, YANG Leadership Conference, as well as Women in Auto Care, Manufacturers’ Reps and Import Vehicle Community events. Connect will also present an opportunity for the first-ever member-wide virtual networking event with Auto Care’s Trivia Happy Hour. From networking to education, to vendor showcases and resources from the association’s communities, Auto Care Connect attendees will have the opportunity to explore each of the 10 event’s schedules for content relevant to them and will be able to customize their participation during the month to maximize their event experience.

Auto Care Connect brings together the conferences and community events that industry professionals know and love, now with the opportunity to expand and discover new content and connections for everyone:

Spring Leadership Days: brings together volunteer leaders and professional staff to discuss issues and initiatives currently effecting the industry at large. Opportunities available to the industry at large include an Industry Executive Briefing, presented by Auto Care Association President and CEO Bill Hanvey, and an Auto Care “Revolutionary. Educational. Visionary” (REV) Talk.

ACPN Knowledge Exchange: brings together the largest gathering of content professionals and their vendors and solution partners.

YANG Leadership Conference: brings together auto care industry professionals under the age of 40 for networking, collaboration and educational sessions.

Women in Auto Care: Women in Auto Care’s monthly “Mentoring Circle” event brings together engaged industry members to form connections, share experiences and receive guidance from seasoned industry leaders. The Women in Auto Care “Bookish Club” May event will discuss the book “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle. All Auto Care Connect attendees are invited to join and engage in this discussion whether they’ve read the book or just the summary.

Manufacturers’ Reps: a networking event to bring member and non-member reps to lean in on industry topics, trends and resources impacting their community.

Import Vehicle Community: the Import Vehicle Community’s “Coffee and Conversation” educational audio series brings to light the latest issues and challenges facing the auto care industry today through engaging conversations with industry experts. Look for a new episode in May 2021 during Connect month.

Auto Care Trivia Happy Hour: Auto Care Connect attendees have the opportunity to unwind with an evening of fun trivia. Attendees can come with their own teams or join individually to make new industry connections and friends.

“Auto Care Connect is an idea we’ve had in the works for awhile now and I’m thrilled to finally introduce this unique experience to our members,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “These days it seems there are more moments of division and isolation than there are of comradery, so I am very proud that we’re bringing something positive to the industry that can serve as a way to unite more people and create even more connections throughout the aftermarket.”

More information and registration for Auto Care Connect is available online.