LKQ Acquires Nebraska-Based Mobile Diagnostics Company

LKQ Corporation announced that it is acquiring Greenlight Automotive, a Nebraska-based automotive mobile diagnostic services business. Initially, until all systems are converted, Greenlight will continue to operate under its current branding. By year end, Greenlight will officially migrate to Elitek Vehicle Services branding.

Through Greenlight, Elitek continues to expand its national coverage to include the Lincoln and Omaha markets, with greater expansion to follow.

The Greenlight acquisition represents LKQ’s fourth acquisition in the automotive diagnostics space since it entered the automotive services arena in 2019. S

Since then, LKQ says it has experienced tremendous organic growth through its Elitek business,