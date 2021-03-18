Interview: Mary Mahoney, Enterprise

In our video interview, Mahoney details the new collision engineering pilot program designed to attract and train the next generation of collision repair technicians.

In January, Enterprise Holdings announced the launch of its Automotive Collision Engineering Pilot Program, a collaboration of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation and Ranken Technical College. The program is designed to attract and develop entry-level talent to fill essential roles within the collision repair industry, and enhance retention and advancement among collision repair technicians.

In our video interview, embedded below, Mary Mahoney, vice president of Enterprise’s Replacement & Leisure Division North American Operations, details the how