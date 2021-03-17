Registration Opens for ASA Virtual Conference

Engaging, new platform to deliver live training for mechanical, collision space.

The Automotive Service Association and its network of ASA Affiliates across the United States announced registration is now live for its first multi-day virtual conference and expo on April 30 and May 1.

To combat concerns about Zoom-fatigue, ASA has built a whole new conference and expo platform and is introducing ASA X50.

The two-day agenda includes more than 50 sessions for automotive service and collision repair shop management, technicians and service advisors. Taught by the leading automotive instructors from the mechanical and collision fields, attendees can expect to gain valuable new information. ASA worked closely with its OEM partners such as GM, Mitsubishi and Nissan to deliver the latest training information on electric vehicles and ADAS.

Registration for ASA X50 is available online.

ASA is offering both member and nonmember rates and invites all mechanical service and collision and repair professionals to take advantage of this value-packed opportunity.

“The goal with ASA X50 is to build on the success of every automotive professional who attends. Our engaging platform will provide attendees with an inviting experience to learn from and interact with instructors, sponsors and their peers in a way that uses technology to strengthen their networks and build their industry knowledge,” said Ray Fisher, AMAM, President/Executive Director of ASA.

Besides the live virtual event, attendees will have access to course content on demand for 30 days after.

The theme of the two-day event is Driving Business Forward, which is appropriate as the country re-opens, and busy spring, summer seasons are ahead.

ASA X50 will provide attendees:

Virtual expo provides a “walk around” experience where attendees can access show specials, downloadable sales flyers, videos and digital links.

Connect in live one-on-one text or video chat.

Participate in live group video discussions.

Helpful panel discussions from industry experts and leaders on relevant and timely topics.

Fun interactions with your peers by participating in the gamification experience.

Share ideas and collaborate in new ways that will enhance your virtual experience rather than distract from it.

“We’re excited to provide a unique experience for every mechanical and collision professional who attends, tapping into the training knowledge of leading instructors who are excited to deliver quality training through a virtual platform like no other,” said Diana DeLeon, co-chair of ASA X50, and executive director of ASA-Arizona, one of several affiliates involved in the event.