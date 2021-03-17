John Stacy Named Executive Vice President, Supply Chain at Safelite Group

Safelite Group, parent company to Safelite AutoGlass and Safelite Solutions, announced John Stacy as the company’s new executive vice president, supply chain.

“Our industry-leading supply chain has long played a key role in Safelite’s success, helping us serve customers where and when they need us most,” President and CEO Tom Feeney said. “Supply chain excellence will be even more essential moving forward, given our continued growth and the increases in windshield technology. Successfully evolving our operations will require new systems, optimized processes and outstanding leadership.”

Stacy brings deep