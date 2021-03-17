CCC Publishes Annual Crash Course Report

Report quantifies how Covid-19 massively reshaped behaviors across the P&C insurance experience. Plans quarterly updates in 2021.

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) today published its Crash Course 2021, revealing insights on the business, consumer, environmental, and technology trends shaping the P&C insurance economy. The report provides a view of how Covid-19 reshaped the industry with shifts in driving behavior, attitudes toward personal mobility, adoption of telematics-enabled usage-based insurance, and exponential growth in the digitization of operations across the claims and repair experience.

“Crash Course illustrates how Covid-19 impacted our industry and the trajectory of change moving forward,” said Susanna