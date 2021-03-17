Bosch Says Research Shows Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Reduce Heavy Truck Crashes by 23%

The human costs associated with injuries and deaths from vehicular accidents are substantial and Bosch continues to seek and introduce products to avoid accidents and the associated injuries. New accident research from Bosch reveals that equipping heavy trucks with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as lateral actuator systems may also significantly reduce the costs of accidents influenced by heavy trucks. Lateral actuator systems are ADAS solutions that provide automated steering input for functions like Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Lane Keeping Support (LKS).

The Bosch accident research, titled “Safety + Enhanced Driver Comfort: Steering in Commercial Vehicle ADAS Systems,”