ASE Instructor Training Conference Goes Virtual on July 26-30

The ASE Education Foundation will host a virtual instructor training conference July 26-30. This conference is designed for high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

ASE Education Foundation logo“Although we had originally planned to meet in person in North Carolina this summer, we decided that going virtual this year would make the training available to many instructors who would not have been able to travel due to COVID-19,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “This premier training event is packed with information that our participants won’t get anywhere else and is focused specifically on updating instructors

