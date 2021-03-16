ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Toronto Market

The Fix Network Ontario announced the addition of ProColor Collision Toronto Junction to the network, reinforcing the presence of the ProColor brand in Ontario, Canada

ProColor Collision Toronto Junction is a second-generation, full-scale collision repair shop that has been operating in the region for more than four decades. Owner Paul Pires developed a keen interest in his family-run collision repair business 30 years back and tinkered around the shop when he was just 12. Eight years back, he took over the business and since then, he has been embarked on a series of renovations to become an advanced repair facility.