CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Toronto Market

ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Toronto Market

By Leave a Comment

The Fix Network Ontario announced the addition of ProColor Collision Toronto Junction to the network, reinforcing the presence of the ProColor brand in Ontario, Canada

ProColor Collision logoProColor Collision Toronto Junction is a second-generation, full-scale collision repair shop that has been operating in the region for more than four decades. Owner Paul Pires developed a keen interest in his family-run collision repair business 30 years back and tinkered around the shop when he was just 12. Eight years back, he took over the business and since then, he has been embarked on a series of renovations to become an advanced repair facility.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey