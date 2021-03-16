ASA Joins with American Alliance for Vehicle Owners Rights to Support Vehicle Data Access

In comments to NHTSA on cybersecurity best practices, Alliance says repair facilities need data to repair customer vehicles.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA), in partnership with members of the American Alliance for Vehicle Owner’s Rights (AAVOR), submitted comments to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in response to its “Cybersecurity Best Practices for the Safety of Modern Vehicles” document.

This document, which is an updated version of the best practices published by NHTSA in 2016, is the non-binding guidance from NHTSA to the automobile industry for improving vehicle cybersecurity and safety. The comments signed by ASA encourage NHTSA