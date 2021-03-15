Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year

Dealer facilities in Arizona, Florida and Kentucky among those honored.

For the 19th consecutive year, Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA), has awarded three collision centers as Toyota Certified Collision Centers (TCCC) of the Year. This national award is based on a 12-month evaluation of collision center sales growth, employee certifications, exceeding facility and equipment standards and improving benchmark achievements. The recipients are:

Toyota of Tampa Bay, Tampa, Fla.

Precision Toyota of Tucson, Tucson, Ariz.

Toyota of Hopkinsville, Hopkinsville, Ky.

This is the fourth Collision Center of the Year award for Precision Toyota of Tucson and the first for Toyota