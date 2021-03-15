CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year

Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year

By Leave a Comment

Dealer facilities in Arizona, Florida and Kentucky among those honored.

For the 19th consecutive year, Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA), has awarded three collision centers as Toyota Certified Collision Centers (TCCC) of the Year. This national award is based on a 12-month evaluation of collision center sales growth, employee certifications, exceeding facility and equipment standards and improving benchmark achievements. The recipients are:

  • Toyota logoToyota of Tampa Bay, Tampa, Fla.
  • Precision Toyota of Tucson, Tucson, Ariz.
  • Toyota of Hopkinsville, Hopkinsville, Ky.

This is the fourth Collision Center of the Year award for Precision Toyota of Tucson and the first for Toyota

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey