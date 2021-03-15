CollisionWeek

Shivani Govil Named Chief Product Officer at CCC

CCC Information Services Inc. announced the appointment of Shivani Govil as Chief Product Officer. Govil will lead the company’s product strategy, product management, and marketing functions and advance the company’s strategic vision of delivering AI, IoT, customer experience, and network management solutions. The CCC Cloud connects 30,000 businesses across the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy including insurers, automakers, collision repairers, lenders, and more.

“The scale of our network and speed of innovation drive our clients’ digital transformation objectives,” said CCC Chairman and CEO Githesh Ramamurthy. “Shivani is a world-class executive

