SCA Claim Services Adds Property Damage Adjusting Service

SCA Claim Services announced it has launched its new property adjusting service.

With the new service, SCA brings to residential and commercial property adjusting the same unmatched attention to quality and detail, as well as consistency, speed and integrity it has provided to its personal automobile and specialty vehicle and equipment customers since 1979.

Every property claim will be assigned to a trained and experienced property adjuster with specific peril expertise to ensure the most accurate estimating and reporting. SCA has at the ready a nationwide network of property adjusters and adjusting teams. For the customer, this means the claim