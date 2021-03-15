CollisionWeek

Nissan Using Dieless Forming for Metal Crash Parts to Expand NISMO Heritage Parts Range in Japan

Nissan today announced it will utilize its new technologies to bring to the Japan market additional parts in the NISMO Heritage Parts program, a series of genuine repair and replacement parts for discontinued vehicles. The new technologies include dual-sided dieless forming for body panels and 3-D printing for resin parts.

Nissan announced it will use dieless forming technology to produce rear body panels for the discontinued R32 Skyline GT-R in Japan.

Nissan unveiled dual-sided dieless forming technology in October 2019 as a method to produce body panels in low volumes. The method enables the molding of complex shapes through the

