AASP/NJ to Host Virtual Discussion March 18 on Understanding the Division of Insurance

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host a virtual meeting, Understanding the Role of the Division of Insurance, on Thursday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

AASP/NJAASP/NJ welcomes attorney Patrick J. McGuire, Esq., who will discuss how the Division of Insurance (DOI) can impact issues between consumers, repair facilities and insurers. In addition to explaining how consumers can submit DOI inquiries and complaints, McGuire will provide tips to help these actions succeed. The meeting will also feature special guest Kristen Felder of Collision Hub.

AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee stresses the importance of attending

