CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Service King to Open New Collision Repair Center in Houston Texas Market

Service King to Open New Collision Repair Center in Houston Texas Market

By Leave a Comment

Service King Collision is preparing to open a new, nearly 14,000 sq. ft. collision repair center this spring at 10215 S. Texas State Highway 6 in Sugar Land, Texas, a suburb of Houston. 

Service King Collision Repair Centers logoThe facility will feature Service King’s new prototype program that merges modern finishes into an advanced auto industry environment.

“What better way to celebrate our 45th anniversary than to introduce the Service King promise to the Sugar Land community,” said Service King President Jeff McFadden. “First established in Dallas, the company stands proud in our Texas roots and looks forward to serving our customers and carriers in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey