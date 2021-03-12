Preliminary Consumer Sentiment Results Up Sharply in Early March

The Index of Consumer Sentiment is up over 8% compared to February in preliminary report.

The University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment rose in early March to its highest level in a year due to the growing number of vaccinations as well as the widely anticipated passage of the Biden Administration’s relief measures.

The Index of Consumer Sentiment was 83.0 in the mid-March preliminary report released today. This is up 8.1% compared to 76.8 in February but down 6.8% from 89.1 in March 2020.

The gains in March were widespread across all socioeconomic subgroups and all regions, although the