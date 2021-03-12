CollisionWeek

California Insurance Commissioner Says Auto Insurers Overcharged Drivers as Accidents Plummeted Due to Pandemic

Orders insurance companies to report by April 30 how they will return additional premiums back to California policyholders, also seeks additional data about commercial insurance losses.

After a systematic review of data submitted by insurance companies, California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has found that insurance companies continue to “…overcharge consumers despite drastically reduced risk of accidents and loss due to the ongoing pandemic.”

Commissioner Lara directed auto insurance companies to report by April 30 how they will return additional premium back to California policyholders that was overcollected in 2020. He is also directing commercial insurance companies to provide data about commercial

