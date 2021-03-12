Boyd Group Opens New Collision Repair Center in Arizona

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the opening of a new Gerber Collision & Glass collision repair center in Queen Creek, Ariz.

This newly constructed facility was designed to provide maximum efficiency and is situated with great visibility on a major roadway and in proximity to new car dealerships. Queen Creek is a rapidly growing community that has doubled in size the past 10 years.

“The opening of this state-of-the-art repair center allows us to attract new customers and better assist our insurance clients,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “We look forward to expanding our brand in