State Farm Returning $400 Million Dividend to California Auto Customers

State Farm announced that due to better than anticipated claim results, it is returning $400 million to California mutual auto insurance customers. The dividend applies to approximately 3.5 million private passenger auto policies in California. Through this dividend, customers can expect to receive a check of 18% of premium, or averaging about $100 per policy, for the time period June 1 to December 31, 2020.

“State Farm is once again returning value to our California customers while remaining financially strong to keep our promises now and in the future,” said Tom Conley, Sr. Vice President, State Farm. “This additional dividend