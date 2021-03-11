New Hampshire House Committee Unanimous in Disapproval of Manufacturer ADAS Procedure and Collision Repair Paint and Materials Bill

Legislation would have established a rebuttable presumption that OEM recommendation for scans and recalibration as well as paint and materials charges based upon a third-party guidelines.

The New Hampshire House Commerce and Consumer Affairs votes against legislation that would have made it an unfair claims practice to not follow vehicle manufacturer recommendations without providing evidence to justify not paying for the procedures.

New Hampshire House Bill 310 would, on a vehicle equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), make it a rebuttable presumption that that manufacturer recommendations for scans and calibrations are necessary for vehicle safety and for restoration