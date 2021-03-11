Fix Auto UK Announces 2022 Date for National Conference.

Fix Auto UK announced it has made the decision reschedule its annual two-day National Conference, revealing it will now return on Wednesday, March 2, and Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The decision has been made to ensure the safety of franchise partners, team members, event sponsors and industry guests along with all involved in making the event a success.

While no one knows what the future will allow, the network believes the decision to move its National Conference to March 2022 will provide all with total clarity as to when, and not if, the event will be held.

Fix Auto UK’s