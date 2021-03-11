CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto UK Announces 2022 Date for National Conference.

Fix Auto UK Announces 2022 Date for National Conference.

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto UK announced it has made the decision reschedule its annual two-day National Conference, revealing it will now return on Wednesday, March 2, and Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The decision has been made to ensure the safety of franchise partners, team members, event sponsors and industry guests along with all involved in making the event a success.

Fix Auto UK 2022 Conference

While no one knows what the future will allow, the network believes the decision to move its National Conference to March 2022 will provide all with total clarity as to when, and not if, the event will be held.

Fix Auto UK’s

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey