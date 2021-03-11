Automotive Scholarships Deadline Approaching

Applications for automotive scholarships funded by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and partner organizations are being accepted through March 31, 2021. Nearly 500 scholarships for the 2021-22 school year will be awarded to deserving students pursuing careers in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Applicants can apply online and must be planning to attend a full-time program at an accredited two-year or four-year college or university, or an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive, collision or heavy-duty vocational program. In addition to technician training, qualified candidates interested in working in the automotive aftermarket may be pursuing one of many career paths, including engineering,